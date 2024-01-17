While AI technologies are increasingly prevalent in military situations, Baidu’s shares today (17 January) slumped to its lowest point in more than a year. Credit: Serpeblu/Getty.

Chinese tech firm Baidu is likely to face sanctions from the US as a result of reports linking its artificial intelligence (AI)-driven ‘Ernie’ chatbot to China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA), analysts have suggested.

On Monday (15 January), Hong Kong newspaper the South China Morning Post cited an academic paper claiming the PLA had tested its large language model (LLM) on Baidu’s ‘Ernie’ bot and on AI firm iFlytek’s Spark.

The paper came from a Chinese university affiliated with the PLA Strategic Support Force, described as a “new branch of China’s military” by Wilson Jones, a defence analyst at GlobalData.

“The Strategic Support Force focuses on electronic, cyber, and space warfare, but military AI development falls firmly under its mission”, Jones told Verdict.

Following the report from the South China Morning Post, Baidu’s shares slumped by 14.7% to 96.8 HKD ($12.4) today (17 January), its lowest point in more than a year.

Internet users in Hong Kong and Taiwan reached a ‘404’ error page when trying to access an online link to the institute’s research paper on the Baidu-PLA affiliation.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

The paper was still accessible from mainland China, Bloomberg reported.

Beijing hedges military bets on AI

Baidu, which said it had “no knowledge of the research project, and if our large language model was used, it would have been the version publicly available online”, has frequently been touted as China’s answer to OpenAI.

After making the Ernie bot publicly available in August 2023, Baidu said in December that it had garnered more than 100 million users.

The tech company has become China’s leading AI developer in recent months, remaining ahead of larger rivals such as Tencent.

Baidu’s unprecedented growth has come as the Chinese government invests vast amounts in military tech.

In 2023, Beijing boasted the second-largest defence budget in the world at $230.3bn, according to a GlobalData report, while the PLA regularly funds “university scholarships for military technology students, including for AI tech”, Jones said.

China is far from the only nation with considerable entanglement between private tech firms and military institutions, seen by the growing dominance of SpaceX’s Starlink satellites within the US’ space missions.

Regardless, the US response “will probably be sanctions and a ban on Baidu products for elected politicians and military service members”, Jones added.

A similar approach was taken in 2022 when Washington banned telecoms products from Huawei due to concerns over data collection and mass surveillance.

AI or human soldiers?

LLM testing aside, AI military adoption is becoming increasingly prevalent on the battlefield.

Combat scenarios from Ukraine to the Middle East have been flooded with loitering munitions, which hover above a designated warzone and identify enemy targets before striking.

The Shahed-131 and Shahed-136 are known as the ‘suicide drones’ because they fly into targets and explode on impact.

Ukraine and the US have previously accused Tehran of supplying Moscow with hundreds of Shahed UAVs through production sites in Belarus and Russia.

The morality of automatising the decision to strike is highly controversial.

In most war zones, personnel are taught the ‘OODA Loop’ (Observe, Orient, Decide, Act) when processing surroundings and responding to enemy action.

“AI computers can calculate these processes much faster than a human brain ever could”, Jones told Verdict. “For example, an AI air defence system could identify a flying target, calculate its speed and trajectory, determine if it is friend or foe, and decide how to intercept in a matter of minutes.”