Datadog expects the acquisition to strengthen its presence in the data observability space. Credit: T. Schneider/Shutterstock.

Datadog, a cloud application monitoring and security platform, has acquired Metaplane, an end-to-end data observability platform.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Metaplane offers an end-to-end platform powered by machine learning. It leverages AI and column-level lineage to detect, resolve and proactively prevent data quality issues.

Datadog expects the acquisition to strengthen its presence in the data observability space, building on its existing offerings such as Data Jobs Monitoring and Data Streams Monitoring.

Datadog product vice-president Michael Whetten said: “Observability is no longer just for developers and IT teams; it is now an essential part of data teams’ day-to-day responsibilities as they manage increasingly complex and business-critical workflows.

“This complexity will become even more pronounced as more businesses deploy AI applications. By unifying observability across applications and data, Datadog will help organisations build reliable AI systems.”

Metaplane previously secured total funding of $22.2m. Its customer base includes companies such as Ramp, Sotheby’s and Bose.

Metaplane said that joining Datadog would extend its observability capabilities to more than 30,000 existing Datadog customers.

Metaplane co-founder and CEO Kevin Hu said: “Our mission at Metaplane is to help companies ensure trust in the data that powers their business.

“Joining forces with Datadog enables us to bring data observability to tens of thousands more companies, while bringing data teams and software teams closer together.”

Datadog’s software-as-a-service platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, cloud security and other capabilities to provide customers with unified, real-time observability and security for the entire technology stack.