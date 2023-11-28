Differing regulations have already proven to be a headache for Big Tech. Credit: Tenebroso via Shutterstock.

Ahead of next year’s critical elections, regulators will struggle to develop comprehensive legislation managing deepfakes.

In 2024, the US, UK, India, Russia, and the EU all have elections that will have significant implications for global geopolitical dynamics until the end of the decade.

Deepfakes are visual or audio content that has been manipulated or generated using artificial intelligence, with the intention of deceiving the audience.

What can be done about the deepfakes threat?

There are no tried and tested methods of regulation to combat this rapidly evolving technology, which is why countries are acting quickly to provide guardrails. Suggested approaches center around the use of watermarks, which inform users that content has been synthetically generated. China took this a step further at the start of 2023, by introducing laws that require deepfakes to have the subject’s consent as well as a watermark.

However, this will not be enough. Online tools can be used to remove watermarks, making the measures ineffective. A multi-stakeholder approach will be needed to mitigate the potential damage done by disinformation, especially during election cycles.

When deciding how to regulate, protecting the right to freedom of expression and taking actions to mitigate misinformation must be balanced. Countries are more likely to favor censorship based on how authoritarian the current system of governance is. This will result in fractured, non-uniform legislation across the world as a multilateral agreement between global powers is unlikely.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Differing regulations have already proven to be a headache for Big Tech. For example, this year, Meta was fined $1.3bn by the EU’s privacy regulator for transferring EU user data to the US.

Countries with elections next year must ramp up their regulation efforts

Ashwini Vaishnaw, the IT Minister of India, said on November 23, 2023, that regulations surrounding deepfakes should be drafted in the next few weeks. Potential punishments should be aimed at those uploading the content and the social media platform on which the content was published.

This push for regulation continues the global trend of countries reacting to the abnormally quick technological advances of AI, the technology often used to create deepfake images and videos. It is crucial to do so with speed, as proven by Joe Biden’s use of an executive order to start to manage the risks of AI, rather than going through Congress. The executive order calls for the issuance of guidance on how to detect AI-generated content. Biden noted that he had been fooled by a deepfake of himself.

If deepfakes can have this impact on the president, then it stands to reason that the electorate could be deceived as well, damaging democracy. Many crucial elections will be taking place next year and effective legislation fully preventing the adverse effects of deepfakes is unlikely. Regulators will therefore need to be defensive, focussing on damage control to make sure misinformation does not inundate any campaigns. For instance, early in November 2023, EU legislators reached a new provisional deal on political advertising. The new rules will make it easier for authorities to see who is financing a political ad and how much it was paid for. In the context of deepfakes, similar legislation could help limit the damage done by misinformation.