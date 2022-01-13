US-based company Dell Technologies IT hiring declined 39.8% in December 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 37.32% in December 2021 when compared with November 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 33.23% share in the company’s total hiring activity in December 2021, and recorded a 2.72% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Dell Technologies IT hiring in December 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Dell Technologies, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 69.24% in December 2021, and a 55.38% drop over November 2021, while Computer Support Specialists claimed a share of 16.43% in December 2021, and registered a decline of 17.63%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 5.27% in December 2021, a 53.57% drop from November 2021.

North America drives IT hiring at Dell Technologies

North America emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in December 2021 with a 93.31% share, which marked a 49.8% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 3.04%, registering a 63.71% month-on-month decline. South & Central America was the third leading region with a 1.62% share and a 33.33% drop over November 2021.

In the fourth place was Europe with a share of 1.56% and a month-on-month decline of 58.93%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.47%, registering a 74.07% drop over the previous month.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 92.9% share in December 2021, a 49.85% decline over November 2021. India featured next with a 1.62% share, down 68.83% over the previous month. Brazil recorded a 1.49% share, a decline of 29.03% compared with November 2021.

Mid Level jobs lead Dell Technologies IT hiring activity in December 2021

Mid Level jobs held a share of 47.6%, down by 57.23% from November 2021. Junior Level positions with a 44.08% share, a decline of 42.5% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 7.57% share, down 39.78% over November 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.74%, recording a month-on-month decline of 57.69%.