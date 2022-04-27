Dell Technologies’s IT hiring activity rises 7.0% in March 2022

US-based company Dell Technologies IT hiring rose 7.0% in March 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 3.85% in March 2022 when compared with February 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 32.87% share in the company’s total hiring activity in March 2022, and recorded a 0.03% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Dell Technologies IT hiring in March 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Dell Technologies, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 77.78% in March 2022, and a 28.07% rise over February 2022, while Computer Support Specialists claimed a share of 12.01% in March 2022, and registered growth of 87.1%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 3.31% in March 2022, an 18.64% drop from February 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Dell Technologies

North America emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in March 2022 with an 81.85% share, which marked a 170.16% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 12.97%, registering a 26.56% month-on-month decline. South & Central America was the third leading region with a 2% share and a 92.86% drop over February 2022.

In the fourth place was Europe with a share of 1.73% and a month-on-month decline of 35.9%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 1.45%, registering a 5% rise over the previous month.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with an 81.23% share in March 2022, a 179.57% growth over February 2022. India featured next with a 10.63% share, down 24.14% over the previous month. Brazil recorded a 1.24% share, a decline of 95.52% compared with February 2022.

Mid Level jobs lead Dell Technologies IT hiring activity in March 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 54.24%, up by 28.22% from February 2022. Junior Level positions with a 39.54% share, a growth of 26.49% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 5.8% share, down 1.18% over February 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.41%, recording a month-on-month decline of 33.33%.