Mobile data revenue in Belgium is growing quickly and telcos are rushing to increase 4G investments to cover black spots and rural areas as a result.

Revenue from data will hit 66 percent of its total service revenues in 2022, up from only 49 percent in 2016.

Source: GlobalData

 

People using voice calling services like WhatsApp, Skype, WeChat, and Viber instead of traditional services are a big part of this growth.

Although mobile voice was the largest revenue contributing segment in 2012, mobile data overtook in 2016.