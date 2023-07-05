Alibaba Cloud is a unit of Chinese tech major Alibaba Group. Credit: Karolis Kavolelis via Shutterstock.

Denodo and Alibaba Cloud have formed a partnership that will see Denodo act as a technology partner of the cloud unit of China’s Alibaba Group.

Under the partnership, Denodo, a data management solutions provider, will offer its platform on the Alibaba Cloud Global Marketplace.

Through the alliance, businesses will be able to access data virtualisation capabilities for data integration, management and analytics in a hybrid cloud environment.

Alibaba Group vice president and Alibaba Cloud Intelligence president of international business Selina Yuan said: “By leveraging data virtualisation technology, a fast-growing data integration approach for modern data and analytics, Alibaba Cloud customers can accelerate the time to decisions and at the same time simplify data management and integration processes.”

The product teams at Denodo and Alibaba Cloud are collaborating to launch new features, such as a free trial on the marketplace.

Both businesses are also working together on various go-to-market strategies, such as co-selling programmes in regional marketplaces.

Denodo CEO and Founder Angel Viña said: “This partnership reflects our commitment to delivering innovative solutions and empowering businesses with the tools and technologies they need to succeed in the digital era where data remains distributed across regional and cloud boundaries.”

