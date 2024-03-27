Growth signs are positive for India to become a tech powerhouse. Credit: Dnyani via Shutterstock.

In 2024, India is the fifth-largest economy globally.

However, despite huge economic progress, there remains a stubborn gap between its urban and rural economies. India’s cities are developing at a rapid pace, through investment and improved infrastructure. Yet while urban areas have reaped the benefits of this, rural areas remain disconnected.

According to a 2023 Economic Survey from India’s Ministry of Finance, 65% of the country’s population lives in rural areas, which includes over 900 million people. That also amounts to huge untapped potential for economic growth. Rural populations, through lack of access to internet connectivity, are often left behind in India’s digital economy. Therefore, there needs to be investment in technology, education, and infrastructure to help boost the rural economy by boosting productivity.

Digital India

Born in 2015 as a flagship program to provide digital infrastructure across the country, Digital India was the Indian government’s brainchild. The initiative aims to create a digitally connected and empowered society where citizens can participate in India’s digital economy.

The nine pillars of Digital India are as follows: broadband highways, universal mobile connectivity, public internet access (centers that provide internet access), e-governance (making government services electronic), e-Kranti (the electronic delivery of services such as healthcare), information for all (digitising government documents and records), electronics manufacturing, IT jobs, and early harvest programs (mass messaging application and access to information on government programs).

The ‘Digital Village’ campaign is a subsidiary of the broader Digital India initiative. This campaign aims to make every rural citizen ‘digitally literate’ and connected. The campaign involves providing services such as telemedicine, financial services, and internet connectivity. The campaign also focuses on edtech, improving education in rural areas, and making sure these rural populations are sufficiently digitally literate to enter India’s growing digital economy.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

This is evident with the rise of ecommerce businesses. India has one of the largest ecommerce markets globally, with many retailers using digital payment methods to perform either B2B or B2C transfers. Large online retail platforms, like Amazon, understand the need to provide services that meet regional needs, like offering online tutorials in regional languages to help consumers navigate its sprawling online marketplace. The rural population, once connected, is a huge market for companies in the digital space, and a chance to connect with the growing number of digital entrepreneurs in India.

Internet connection is growing

Telecom service providers, namely Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel, will also be key to providing internet access across the South Asian country, which is growing at a rapid rate. According to GlobalData figures, only 53% of the population had a smartphone in 2023. The rise in smartphones is coupled with increased mobile data connectivity. GlobalData figures also show that 58% of the Indian population was connected to 4G in 2023. By 2025, 4G penetration in India will be 61%.

However, these figures are still low compared to other economic powerhouses—such as China, where smartphone penetration exceeds 100%—and India still has a long way to go. Yet growth signs are positive for India to become a tech powerhouse, wherein all citizens have adequate digital infrastructure.

Overall, telecom service providers alongside government initiatives will drive greater connectivity across India and help to bridge the urban-rural divide. Ultimately, digital inclusion is key to economic growth.