Disney has chosen three companies working on AI to be part of its annual business incubator program.
The Disney Accelerator Program, which is celebrating its 10th year, accelerates the growth of five innovative companies worldwide.
Disney’s picks this year include AudioShake, which uses AI to edit music; ElevenLabs, which creates realistic voices with AI; and Promethean AI, which provides companies with digital assets from language prompts.
“Disney has always been a leader in innovation, understanding and embracing technological shifts to enhance experiences and bring timeless stories to life,” said Bonnie Rosen, general manager of the Disney Accelerator.
“The Disney Accelerator allows us to continue this legacy of innovation and the responsible use of technology in service of storytelling,” she added.
Past companies that have been mentored under the Disney Accelerator program include Fortnite maker Epic Games, online game-based learning platform Kahoot, and robotics company Sphero.
This year, Disney announced it had invested $1.5bn in Epic Games.
The partnership aims to create a new gaming and entertainment universe based on characters and stories from Disney’s portfolio, including Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Avatar, and others.
This move comes after Epic Games raised $2bn in funding in April 2022 from Sony and KIRKBI, the investment company behind The Lego Group.
Research and analysis company GlobalData forecasts that the overall AI market will be worth $909bn by 2030, having grown at a compound annual rate of 35% between 2022 and 2030.
In the generative AI space, revenues are expected to grow from $1.8bn in 2022, to $33bn in 2027.