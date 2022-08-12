Credit: ArtemisDiana/Shutterstock.com.

Verdict has listed five of the companies that trended the most in Twitter discussions related to disruptive tech, using research from GlobalData’s Technology Influencer platform.

The top companies are the most mentioned companies among Twitter discussions of more than 513 disruptive tech experts tracked by GlobalData’s Technology Influencer platform during the second quarter (Q2) of 2022.

Companies trending in disruptive tech discussions: The top five

1. OpenAI Inc – 619 mentions

OpenAI’s text-to-image engine DALL·E 2 not understanding some mysterious language, and the company’s release of GPT-3, a new generative language model, were some of the popularly discussed topics in Q2.

Spiros Margaris, a venture capitalist and board member at the venture capital firm Margaris Ventures, shared an article on the artificial intelligence (AI) company, OpenAI, having found its text-to-image engine DALL·E 2 to show peculiar behaviours, including something that may be hidden or a fictional language. According to Giannis Daras, a PhD student at the University of Texas at Austin, the AI model produced an artwork when given the input “apoploe vesrreaitais eating Contarra ccetnxniams luryca tanniounons”, which makes no sense to humans but the machine generated images of birds eating bugs constantly, the article detailed. Daras, therefore believed that DALLE 2 understands some mysterious language.

However, another researcher, Benjamin Hilton tested Daras’s claims, adding the words “3D render” to the same input and found the model to generate images of sea-related things. In fact, the prompt “Contarra ccetnxniams luryca tanniounons” generated images of random animals and not bugs, the article noted.

OpenAI Inc is an AI research and deployment company headquartered in San Francisco, California, the US. The company provides artificial general intelligence (AGI), or highly autonomous systems that outdo humans at most economically valuable work.

2. Spirent Communications plc – 271 mentions

Spirent announcing the availability of its 400G and 800G test platforms to advance Ethernet solutions, and the company’s launch of a new security automation package for 5G Core Test Suite, were some of the popular discussions in the second quarter.

Dr. Sally Eaves, senior policy advisor at cybersecurity think tank Global Foundation for Cyber Studies and Research, shared an article on the communication technology services company Spirent Communications announcing the availability of 400G and 800G test platforms to speed up the design and development of new generation high-speed Ethernet solutions. The new solutions enable providers to ensure that the cloud’s Ethernet backbone supports the immense capacity demands of today and the future, the article noted.

Aniket Khosla, Spirent’s VP of Cloud and IP Product Management believes that the massive growth of cloud computing technologies requires its Ethernet backbone to be constantly reinvented. As a result, Spirent has been a pioneer for Ethernet validation, bringing new solutions that allow service providers to meet the growing demands for performance and capacity.

Spirent Communications Plc (Spirent) is a communication technology services company headquartered in Crawley, West Sussex, the UK. The company offers a range of services, including global services, support services, automotive and industrial services, cloud, managed services, and professional services. The company’s offerings include network equipment testing solutions, cybersecurity, ethernet and IP services, virtualisation, mobile network testing, and positioning and navigation solutions.

3. Snowflake Computing Inc – 93 mentions

Snowflake broadening its toolset to allow developers to build applications within its platform, the company partnering with Dell Technologies to expand its analytics platform to object data stored on premises for the first time, and the company debuting Cybersecurity Workload to aid visibility and automation for its customers, were popularly discussed in Q2.

Yves Mulkers, founder of the data management firm 7wData, shared an article on the cloud warehouse specialist Snowflake supporting new transactional workloads in what the company calls Unistore. This is built on the Hybrid Tables that is supported by a new row-based storage engine to handle transactional data better. The new app development platform allows users to either develop their own transactional apps within the platform or develop data pipelines to stream data from transactional systems into Snowflake, the article detailed.

Carl Perry, director of product management at Snowflake stated that the goal is to build a data pipeline to pull all of that data into Snowflake, so that it is easy to manage it. This completely reduced or entirely removed the difficulty of managing transactional data. Another method would be to perform analytics on the data in the transactional database system, such as technology and communications companies SAP, MongoDB, and Oracle claim to support.

Snowflake Computing Inc (Snowflake) is a cloud-based data warehousing solutions provider headquartered in Bozeman, Montana, the US. The company offers services such as data warehouse modernisation, analytics, data exchange and engineering, data science, and others. It also provides an integrated cloud platform that helps organisations to build instant and secure access to their entire network of data, and architecture to enable various data workloads.

4. Apple Pay Limited – 89 mentions

Apple announcing a major update to its mobile payment solution Apple Pay allowing users to split payments, the company eyeing grocery delivery for Apple Pay, and the company betting on a platform approach to stimulate Apple Pay and Apple Card growth, were some of the popular discussions in the second quarter.

Eric Vanderburg, vice president at legal services firm Technology Concepts & Design, Inc (TCDI), shared an article on the technology company Apple announcing a major update to Apple Pay, called the Apple Pay Later, which allows users to split Apple Pay purchases across four equal installments without interest or late fee. The new financial product marks Apple’s move into the buy now, pay later industry, the article noted. Apple Pay Later will be available everywhere Apple Pay is available, on the web and app, and does not require any additional integration from the merchant or developer’s end. All upcoming transactions can be made, tracked, and managed via the Apple wallet on iOS, the article further detailed.

Apple Pay Limited is a financial services company owned by Apple. The mobile payment service allows users to make payments in person, on the web, and in iOS apps. The solution is accepted at millions of retail outlets globally and supports all major payment networks. In addition to in-store payments, Apple Pay offers services such as online payments, in-app payments, and cash withdrawals at ATMs.

5. Andreessen Horowitz LLC (a16z) – 85 mentions

Andreessen Horowitz launching a $4.5bn crypto fund despite market downturn, the company’s 2021 declaration of the Web3 being the internet owned by users and builders driven by tokens, and its launch of an academic research lab focused on the digital asset industry, were popularly discussed in Q2.

Bradley Leimer, co-founder of the consulting company Unconventional Ventures, shared an article on the Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz launching its largest fund to date focused on digital assets despite a market downturn. The firm stated that it would apportion about $1.5bn to seed investments, while the remaining $3bn would be reserved venture investments, that is the crypto fund until now, the article detailed. This is the company’s fourth and largest fund to focus on digital assets, taking its total investments in the industry to $7.6bn. Despite a market downturn, Chris Dixon, managing partner and founder of Andreessen’s crypto arm stated that the firm believed that crypto was entering a ‘golden era’, where new talent, community knowledge, and feasible infrastructure is likely to drive rapid innovation in the space.

Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) is a venture capital firm headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the US. The company invests in seed to late-stage technology companies, across the consumer, bio/healthcare, business, cryptocurrency, and fintech industries. It has $19.2bn in assets under management across numerous funds.