Powered by Vonage, it will serve as a “one-stop shop” for access to APIs Credit: Photon photo via Shutterstock.

MagentaBusiness API is a portal where Deutsche Telekom (DT) mobile communications and network functions can be leveraged by developers of software applications and products.

Powered by Vonage, it will serve as a “one-stop shop” for access to APIs allowing developers and business customers to embed communications and network functions into their products, applications, and workflows.

DT says it lowers the barriers to entry for network APIs and makes the service available to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), as well as corporate customers.

Available network APIs include Quality-on-demand, Device Status—Roaming, and Device Location. Quality-on-demand allows an application to request a certain quality of service for a SIM card, for example, providing stable latency or bandwidth for data transfer, even under high traffic conditions in the network.

Device Status—Roaming can be used by developers’ applications to determine whether or not a device is in international roaming mode, and in which country. The Device-Location API can verify the location of a SIM card within the mobile network in Germany, independent of GPS availability.

The solution is based on the definition and standardization of network APIs by the CAMARA Initiative announced by the GSMA in February 2023, which aims to standardize network APIs globally. It consists of network operators, technology providers, cloud providers, operating system providers and application developers, including both Deutsche Telekom and Ericsson, the parent company of Vonage.

The MagentaBusiness API portal is based on the Vonage Communications Platform, which includes a CPaaS (communications platform as-a-service) element designed to leverage APIs from network providers. In this case, it will be used to enable access for developers to the DT 5G mobile network in Germany, with other DT group operations in Europe and the US to follow suit.

The new offering is notable as the first commercial launch coming out of the mobile industry-wide CAMARA Initiative, the Telco Global API Alliance (of which many GSMA members and suppliers are a part, including DT, Vonage, and Ericsson). The initiative has been collaborating with the Linux Foundation’s open source CAMARA project to define, develop and test the network APIs.

DT offers quality-on-demand

Mobile communications functions such as SMS and video have been integrated into apps using CPaaS functionality for several years. One key change in what DT and Vonage have launched is access to network functions such as quality-on-demand.

This will be crucial in the adoption of 5G network slicing, including for B2B2x models where an app owner can offer services based on a guarantee of low network latency (response times), for example. The launch announcement, which stipulated the portal will initially provide a “friendly adopter program,” lacked details regarding pricing, service model, or trial customers, indicating it may take time before some of these details are worked out.

One possible option is that DT will monetize the service based purely on increased utilization of the network by apps and users leveraging the APIs, or by bringing added value to customers, rather than charging for them on a subscription basis.