Dun & Bradstreet saw no growth in patent filings and highest growth of 3.99% in grants in June in Q2 2024. Compared to Q1 2024, Q2 2024 saw no growth in patent filings and grants by 3.99%. GlobalData's DataBook provides a comprehensive analysis of Dun & Bradstreet's patent filings and grants.

Dun & Bradstreet has been focused on protecting inventions in United States(US) with two publications in Q2 2024

The United States(US) Patent Office dominates the patent grants with nearly 50% of grants. The United States(US), China(CN), and European Patent Office(EPO) patent Office are among the top ten patent offices where Dun & Bradstreet is filings its patents. Among the top granted patent authorities, Dun & Bradstreet has 50% of its grants in United States(US), 25% in China(CN) and 25% in European Patent Office(EPO).

International Business Machines could be the strongest competitor for Dun & Bradstreet

Patents related to digital banking and fintech lead Dun & Bradstreet's portfolio

Dun & Bradstreet has the highest number of patents in digital banking followed by, fintech and digital payments. For digital banking no patents were filed and 5% of patents were granted in Q2 2024.

Databases related patents lead Dun & Bradstreet portfolio followed by data & database management, and autonomous driving

Dun & Bradstreet has highest number of patents in databases followed by data & database management, autonomous driving, communications, and mos micro (mpu, mcu & dsp).

