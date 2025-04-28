The Microsoft’s new features are part of the April 2025 Windows non-security preview update. Credit: Paolo Bona/Shutterstock.

Microsoft has unveiled three new artificial AI-powered features for Copilot+ PCs, following the platform’s initial release in May 2024.

The newly introduced tools are Recall (preview), Click to Do (preview), and an improved Windows Search.

Recall enables users to retrace their digital steps and locate apps, websites, images, or documents in seconds.

By scrolling through a timeline or describing the content, users can find what they need with up to 70% less time spent searching, Microsoft said in a blog post.

Microsoft emphasises that Recall is an opt-in feature with “robust” privacy controls, including Windows Hello sign-in, data encryption, and local data processing to ensure security.

Microsoft said it has also improved Windows search functionality, allowing users to describe what they’re looking for in natural language.

The search leverages a neural processing unit capable of 40+ trillion operations per second, streamlining the search process across File Explorer, the Windows Search box, and Settings.

The third feature, Click to Do, offers contextual shortcuts for actions such as summarising, rewriting, or copying text and images on screen.

It integrates into the user workflow, with image actions already available on all Copilot+ PCs and text actions rolling out on Snapdragon X Series-powered devices, followed by AMD Ryzen- and Intel-powered devices.

In the blog post, Microsoft said: “Now, with the availability of Recall, improved Windows search and Click to Do, we’re adding even more AI benefits, making it easier to pick up where you left off, find what you’re looking for and do more with less time and hassle.”

These AI features are part of the April 2025 Windows non-security preview update and are planned to be launched through a controlled feature rollout over the next month.