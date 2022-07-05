DXC Technology’s IT hiring activity declines 17.9% in June 2022

US-based company DXC Technology’s IT hiring declined 17.9% in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 16.64% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 46.49% share in the company’s total hiring activity in June 2022, and recorded a 4.13% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops DXC Technology IT hiring in June 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by DXC Technology, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 61.56% in June 2022, and a 31.65% drop over May 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 16.49% in June 2022, and registered a decline of 33.89%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 9.78% in June 2022, a 7.81% drop from May 2022.

Europe drives IT hiring at DXC Technology

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in June 2022 with a 61.06% share, which marked a 38.38% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 28.17%, registering a 3.95% month-on-month decline. North America was the third leading region with a 7.62% share and a 32.35% drop over May 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 2.4% and a month-on-month decline of 44.23%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.75%, registering an 18.18% drop over the previous month.

Switzerland commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 47.06% share in June 2022, a 45.44% decline over May 2022. India featured next with a 13.59% share, down 22.64% over the previous month. US recorded a 6.71% share, a decline of 21.36% compared with May 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead DXC Technology IT hiring activity in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 66.94%, down by 32.44% from May 2022. Mid Level positions with a 21.79% share, a decline of 30.24% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 10.69% share, down 22.75% over May 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.58%, recording a month-on-month decline of 22.22%.