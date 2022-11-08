DXC Technology’s IT hiring activity rises 19.8% in October 2022

US-based company DXC Technology’s IT hiring rose 19.8% in October 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 16.82% in October 2022 when compared with September 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 49.73% share in the company’s total hiring activity in October 2022, and recorded a 2.12% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops DXC Technology IT hiring in October 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by DXC Technology, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 67.13% in October 2022, and a 98.64% rise over September 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 11.65% in October 2022, and registered growth of 10.95%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 11.26% in October 2022, a 93.42% rise from September 2022.

Europe drives IT hiring at DXC Technology

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in October 2022 with a 63.68% share, which marked an 82.64% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 26.21%, registering a 62.09% month-on-month growth. North America was the third leading region with a 7.36% share and a 92% rise over September 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 2.07% and a month-on-month increase of 200%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.69%, registering a 28.57% rise over the previous month.

Switzerland commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 55.79% share in October 2022, a 96.23% growth over September 2022. India featured next with a 9.66% share, up 17.76% over the previous month. Singapore recorded a 9.5% share, an increase of 226.32% compared with September 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead DXC Technology IT hiring activity in October 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 69.35%, up by 87.37% from September 2022. Mid Level positions with a 20.92% share, a growth of 71.7% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 9.43% share, up 43.02% over September 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.31%, recording a month-on-month increase of 100%.