Enterprises are seeking effective and lightweight methods of extracting observability data on applications, however, little-known open-source software eBPF improves on observability’s modern monitoring techniques, through deep visibility into systems, detection of problematic issues, reduction of downtime, and a boost in performance and security of applications.
Since the shift to new application architectures, including microservices, Kubernetes containers, and cloud-native models in recent years, ops teams have struggled to merge this app modernisation movement with traditional infrastructure, such as networking and security.
IT professionals are only able to achieve current monitoring methods through cumbersome coding integrated within applications or cloud workloads, which can heavily impact system performance.
Observability is useless without the visibility into how new application architectures are performing and affecting underlying systems. GlobalData predicts that eBPF will play a major role in easing that process, revolutionizing observability in 2024.
eBPF (e for extended) received startling buzz and interest among developers and IT ops professionals during KubeCon in late 2023. The technology significantly simplifies infrastructure engineering requirements and reduces resource usage within Kubernetes environments, while providing deeper insight into app performance across distributed systems and cloud environments.
DevOps team members will be able to access critical infrastructure features easily, namely operating system kernel-level access for much deeper visibility into system events and processes.
The technology supports the creation of customizable observability solutions to achieve more focused insight into specific systems, resource usage, and data management/analysis. This is conducted in such a way so as to avoid performance interruption. eBPF events are only triggered at the behest of the customised observability solution based on specified events, capturing only relevant data points.
Further underscoring the importance of eBPF, Cisco announced plans in December 2023 to acquire Isovalent, a network software provider whose technology is based on eBPF.
