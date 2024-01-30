In July 2021, Beijing clamped down on the lucrative private tutoring industry in China to make the cost of living cheaper for families. Credit: metamorworks/ Shutterstock

Edtech, a portmanteau of “education technology”, refers to technology that helps facilitate learning.

China’s current, watered-down edtech industry is not indicative of the global appetite for the services offered by the technology. Regions like South America are showing a desire for the teaching and learning on offer, so the industry will bloom there instead.

China’s edtech clampdown has overturned a lucrative industry, but companies have survived

In July 2021, Beijing clamped down on the lucrative private tutoring industry in China to make the cost of living cheaper for families. The government did this by banning for-profit tutoring in core school subjects and restricting foreign investment in the sector.

According to the forthcoming edtech report from the GlobalData Thematic Intelligence team, enterprises are now looking overseas for growth and adapting to new markets. The report states that there are significant barriers to overcome when localizing in a new country, but it is possible to take market share. This gives Chinese companies a license to debut their innovative technology abroad instead of at home.

For instance, Beifang International Education Group (BIEG) is China’s largest private education company. It runs 22 universities and vocational schools and has close to 350,000 students. In October 2023, a memorandum of understanding was signed between BIEG and Coventry University with the intent of offering new education resources.

Despite restrictions, China is still the largest market for educational technology. STEM subjects and vocational schools are still supported by Chinese government policy, however this positive environment may quickly change.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

China’s edtech ambitions are weak, but potential is recognised in South America

Edtech helped Brazilian operators like Cogna Educação, Anima Educação, and Afya see their stocks rise as the theme gained more traction in the region. Brazil’s demographics mean that edtech can have an important impact on the nation; it has a sizable young population and a correspondingly large educational system to go alongside it.

However, there is a lot of inefficiency in the system, and standards are below other South American countries, meaning that there is undoubtedly potential for Brazilian companies to become leaders within the higher education space. Also, consumers in Brazil are turning to online education services to improve their skills. A survey by Economist Impact found that 86% of Brazilian youth had participated in online educational courses, in comparison to 74% in the US. It is evident that there is high demand for edtech services in the nation.

Children and teenagers are at more risk

However, with the increase in the popularity of edtech, there are growing issues. For example, in April 2023, Human Rights Watch reported that “educational websites directed at Brazilian students, including two created by state education secretariats, conducted surveillance on children and harvested their personal data”. Edtech companies could potentially access very personal data, for instance, health information, location, and chat histories.

Children and teenagers are at more risk, and edtech companies often operate at a primary or secondary school level, making data privacy an issue that cannot be ignored. This issue can start to be resolved by edtech companies placing more emphasis on protection measures like encryption and multifactor authentication. Chinese edtech ambitions may have had to be watered down, but developments in nations like Brazil show the edtech theme still has worldwide potential.