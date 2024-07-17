Export controls chief Alan Estevez said that new connected cars are a “scary thing” Credit: Getty Images / Scharfsinn86

The US Commerce Department is set to enforce limits on some connected vehicle software made in China in August, a senior official said on Tuesday (16 July).

Export controls chief Alan Estevez said: “We’re looking at a few components and some software – not the whole car – but it would be some of the key driver components of the vehicle that manage the software and manage the data around that car that would have to be made in an allied country.”

Estevez said that vehicles are a “scary thing” and “know a lot about you”.

“A modern car has a lot of software in it. It’s taking lots of pictures. It has a drive system. It’s connected to your phone. It knows who you call. It knows where you go. It knows a lot about you,” he said, 

Gina Raimondo, Commerce Secretary, said in May that her department were set to place rules on connected vehicles from China in Autumn. 

The Commerce Secretary also said that the Biden administration could outright ban the vehicles after launching an investigation into whether Chinese vehicle imports posed national security risks.

China previously called for the US “to respect the laws of the market economy and principles of fair competition.” 