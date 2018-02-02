GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the technology industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

UK telco giant BT has reported a three percent decline in third quarter revenue and a one percent fall in underlying profit before tax.

The period’s highlight came in the form of yet another strong set of results for EE which saw revenues rise 3.5 percent year-on-year, marking the fifth consecutive quarter of revenue growth for the operator.

Nonetheless, this was not enough to offset declines in the telco’s other sectors, including a nine percent year-on-year drop in global services revenue.

Mobile subscriptions fell to 29.8m this quarter, down from 30.2m this time last year.

Despite this, 4G adoption has risen to now account for 19.6m of the customer base, up from 18.2m at the end of the third quarter last year.

4G is expected to account for 56m subscriptions in 2017, and grow by 10.9 percent between 2017 and 2020. However, the introduction of 5G in 2020 is expected to eat away at this 4G market share.

Meanwhile, BT TV has seen strong performance in its BT Sport offering with viewership up 23 percent year-on-year, driven by its coverage of the UEFA Champions League, as well as exclusive coverage of the Ashes.

In addition, the segment has made advances in the quarter through the agreement of a multi-year deal with Sky which will see BT deliver Now TV as well as Sky Sports and other Sky content to its customers.