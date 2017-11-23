GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the technology industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

By the end of 2017, Egypt will become just the second country in Africa and the Middle East to reach 100mn mobile phone subscribers, putting Egypt soaring well above the likes of Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

The only country in the wider region to have broken through the symbolic barrier earlier is the much more populous Nigeria in 2012.

The passing of Egyptian subscriber numbers into triple digits also comes as more concrete developments have taken place in the country.

In September 2017, Egypt saw the launch of 4G services by all three of its existing mobile network operators. In addition, it also welcomed the state-own player We into the mobile market – making Egypt one of the most competitive markets in the Middle East in terms of number of players.

With annual subscriber growth forecasted to remain above three percent through the turn of the decade Egypt will most likely come to cement itself as one of the most important markets in the wider region and even beyond.