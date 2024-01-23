Audio AI startup ElevenLabs has achieved unicorn status. Photo: Ole.CNX/Shutterstock.

ElevenLabs, an artificial intelligence (AI) startup that converts text to speech, has reportedly achieved a valuation of over $1bn after a new funding round raised $80m, demonstrating the hopes for this new technology.

The company’s flagship product allows users to type text that is then read by one of a series of “lifelike” voices generated by AI and is augmented by a host of features including speech-to-speech AI dubbing, which translates a person’s voice into another language while “preserving voice characteristics” and the ability to generate an AI copy of your own voice that can then be sold to others on a marketplace.

Go deeper with GlobalData Reports Misinformation Premium Insights The gold standard of business intelligence. Find out more

Primarily marketed to the advertising and media segments, the company is currently used by games companies, audiobook providers and media organisations including TMZ and LadBible, as well as reporting that it is being used by employees at 41% of Fortune 500 companies.

Deepfakes and AI fraud

As the technology evolves, however, fears are growing about its potential misuse. Last year, ElevenLabs announced on X (then Twitter) that “a set of actors” were misusing its technology for malicious purposes.

Thank you everyone for your advice. We love what you’re creating, but a set of actors use our tech for malicious purposes. We decided to take the following steps to address the issues: — ElevenLabs (@elevenlabsio) January 31, 2023

Though it did not go into details about the uses, technology that replicates voices can be used to create convincing deepfakes, a form of fraudulent audio or video that purports to be by an individual despite them having no involvement with the content. They often feature celebrities or politicians and can be used to spread fake news, defame individuals and create fake pornography.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

This is particularly concerning in the run-up to the 2024 US election, GlobalData analyst Emma Christy told Verdict: “Audio deepfakes are troubling as it is easier and cheaper to replicate voice without the corresponding video, and they are difficult for even technology to detect. A significant number of people will be unable to discern deepfake audio from reality, with catastrophic implications for countries holding elections this year.

“As AI technology becomes more accessible, in part due to the proliferation of open-source AI, and convincing audio deepfakes become more pervasive, voters could distrust potentially legitimate material – a problem known as the liar’s dividend, where it becomes unclear what is real and what is fake.”

Can it be stopped?

A GlobalData report on misinformation sees deepfakes as a core part of digital misinformation and suggests that regulators are likely to take increased action against this kind of content in future.

China passed landmark legislation last year that requires deep synthesis service providers (including speech generators) to among other things inform an individual whose voice is being altered by the software and obtain their explicit consent. Similar legislation has been introduced in the US though it has not yet passed the House or Senate, so any real regulation in the country is unlikely to come soon.

Even so, companies like ElevenLabs may find themselves constrained by other forces. SAG-AFTRA, a union that represents Hollywood actors, went on strike last year for 118 days over payment structures and the use of AI in the entertainment industry. Wired called generative AI “the major sticking point” in the negotiations, and the strike ended in a deal that included consent provisions for digital replicas of actors similar to those seen in China’s legislation.

This does not preclude businesses from using completely AI-generated voices, however, and ElevenLabs’ early introduction of a marketplace for voices should help the company to stay on the right side of regulation for now. As its adoption grows, however, government oversight is likely to as well.