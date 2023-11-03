Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., right, and Rishi Sunak, UK prime minister, during a fireside discussion on artificial intelligence risks in London, UK, on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. Credit: Getty Images / Tolga Akmen/EPA/Bloomberg

Elon Musk has claimed that artificial intelligence (AI) could eventually remove the need for anyone to have a job.

The prediction came during an hour-long conversation with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak following the end of the world’s first AI Safety Summit on Thursday (2 November).

Over 100 representatives from academia, business and politics, gathered at the iconic Bletchley Park to discuss how the world could mitigate some of the harshest risks the emerging tech poses to society.

The landmark summit focused on “Frontier AI”, described by the UK government as AI models that “can perform a wide variety of tasks and exceed the capabilities present in today’s most advanced models.”

Frontier AI could be used by terrorists to aid in the creation bioweapons, make deep fakes indistinguishable and be used for child sexual abuse, a UK government report released alongside the Summit stated.

The billionaire Tesla, Space X and X owner, as well as the newly formed xAI startup, carried on the doom-talk after the Summit had finished claiming that “there will come a point where no job is needed”.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

“You can have a job if you wanted to have a job for personal satisfaction. But the AI would be able to do everything,” Musk said.

Adding: “I don’t know if that makes people comfortable or uncomfortable.”

The billionaire compared AI, which he said has the potential to be the “most disruptive force in history”, to a “magic genie”.

“If you wish for a magic genie, that gives you any wish you want, and there’s no limit. You don’t have those three wish limits nonsense, it’s both good and bad,” he said, “one of the challenges in the future will be how do we find meaning in life.”

Sunak tried to stress the importance of jobs, responding to Musk: “I’m someone who believes work gives you meaning”.

The PM questioned where people would get “that drive, that purpose” if no jobs were left to AI. Sunak urged people to look at the emerging technology as a “co-pilot” and said a “world-class education” system would be the way to get people ready for adoption.

Sunak’s fireside conversation with Musk, which follows a pretty doom-filled summit, has struck concern in some.

“The talk about AI and jobs during Rishi Sunak and Elon Musk’s conversation last night is concerning,” Michael Queenan, CEO and co-founder of Nephos Technologies, told Verdict.

“Those aspirations are so far away from what we should be looking at within society, that to say them out loud should be scary, not endorsed by sitting next to the Prime Minister of the UK, Queenan said.

Beatriz Valle, senior analyst at research company GlobalData, told Verdict that she disagrees with Musk’s comments on AI removing the need for jobs.

“As we speak, businesses are working hard at integrating generative AI into their business workflows, with very good results, but they still need to have a human to oversee this,” Valle said.

Valle said that she saw the two-day UK AI Safety Summit as more of a PR exercise.

“In my view, the UK AI Safety Summit has been mainly symbolic, although no doubt a good chance for AI luminaries to get together,” Valle said, questioning why the UK put on the Summit before drafting legislation.

“The UK is yet to make any advancements in terms of regulations, whereas the EU is about to pass the world’s first laws on AI, after spending the last four years developing the legislation,” Valle said.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up