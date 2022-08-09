Elon Musk VS Twitter: A timeline of billionaire beef

(left) SOPA Images / Contributor (right) Getty Images / Theo Wargo

Elon Musk might just be the most chaotic Twitter user ever. So it’s unsurprising that his plan to buy the social media platform would be equally tumultuous. The twists and turns of the story are enough to give anybody whiplash.

First the PayPal Mafia member was angry at Jack Dorsey’s platform, then he loved it. Then he wanted to buy it before backing out of the $44bn deal, claiming that Twitter lied about the number of bots on the platform.

Twitter has responded by suing the errant buyer.

Right now, the two are set on a collision course, seemingly destined to duke it out in the courts this Autumn. Musk and Twitter are due to meet in court on 17th October.

Why do we need a timeline over the feud between Elon Musk and Twitter?

Two powerhouses clashing on an epic scale elicits the question of how did it ever come to this?

To answer that question, you must understand that Musk has a long and messy history with Twitter, starting in 2009 when he first set up his account.

There is no shortage of examples of his use of the social media platform has landed him in hot water.

Over the years, he has referred to a British caver who rescued children trapped children in a cave as “pedo guy” and joked that he’d take Tesla private at $420 – a reference to the weed-smoking culture.

The later stunt landed him an US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) investigation and a $40m fine, $20m each from him and Tesla. He later tweeted that the fine was “worth it.”

This history has left some market watchers, journalists and regular pundits wondering if Musk is actually serious about buying Twitter in the first place.

Whatever you think about that, it’s fair to say the SpaceX billionaire is definitely on his way to earning a spot on Twitter’s wall of fame – or wall of shame.

This constantly evolving saga has ranged from unbelievable to exhausting, with new twists in the tale seemingly coming out every day.

Verdict has travelled back to the beginning of the story to round up the key moments in this messy feud of broken deals, sassy tweets and Elon Musk being Elon Musk.

Elon Musk VS Twitter: The timeline

31 January, 2022

Our timeline kicks off in January when the Musk begins to purchase shares in Twitter, according to filings made to the SEC in April.

14 March, 2022

SEC filings made on March 14 reveal that Musk now owns over 9.2% of the common stock of Twitter.

As a side note, he challenged Vladimir Putin “to single combat” of the faith of Ukraine on that day too.

Musk had previously strengthened Ukraine’s digital defence capabilities by providing the country with access to his Starlink network of internet satellites. As such, he was part of a wave of Western tech companies rushing to the aid of Ukrainians and their own tech workers in the invaded country.

I hereby challenge

Владимир Путин

to single combat



Stakes are Україна — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022

24 March, 2022

Musk begins to publicly slam Twitter through a series of tweets to his 100 million followers.

“Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy. Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle?” he fumed in a tweet.

He then puts up a poll where over two million Twitter users vote on whether or not Twitter adheres to the principle of free speech.

Musk then adds: “The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully.”

Of the people voting, 70.4% voted no and 29.6% voted yes.

Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy.



Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 25, 2022

4 April, 2022

Several news platforms report that Musk now owns almost a tenth of Twitter.

Several right-wing mouthpieces welcome the news that the irreverent billionaire now partly owns one of the most influential social media platforms in the world.

They argue that Musk now owning part of Twitter could mean that conservative voices that have been deplatformed, such as former President Donald Trump, could return to the site.

Liberal pundits are concerned for the very same reason.

At the end, though, no one knows what the news really means.

“Prolific shitposter now owns 9.2% of Twitter,” Vice sums up the news.

5 April, 2022

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal offers Musk a place on Twitter’s board the same day as he becomes an active investor. A few days later he declines the company’s offer to join its board.

14 April, 2022

Musk reveals in a tweet that he made an offer to the board to purchase the company at $54.20 a share, totalling the company at a whopping $44bn.

15 April, 2022

Twitter hastily installs a poison pill defence to prevent a hostile takeover attempt from Musk.

Meanwhile, Musk is tweeting a February 2022 report published by Goldman Sachs which valued the company at $30 per share.

26 April, 2022

Twitter shockingly announces that Musk will buy Twitter.

Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal says: “Twitter has a purpose and relevance that impacts the entire world. Deeply proud of our teams and inspired by the work that has never been more important.”

The news set off a new tidal wave of speculation about what the deal would mean for the company and for freedom of speech.

May 4, 2022

Musk spitballs about ways to make Twitter profitable – he suggests introducing a “slight cost” to government and commercial users, while stressing that the platform will remain totally free for “casual” users.

13 May, 2022

Musk tweets that the Twitter deal has been put on a temporary hold. He does this by quote tweeting a Reuters report where Twitter claims less than 5% of its active users are spam or fake.

15 May, 2022

Musk claims users are being manipulated “by the algorithm”.

In a Twitter thread, the SpaceX CEO writes: “You are being manipulated by the algorithm in ways you don’t realize.”

Very important to fix your Twitter feed:



1. Tap home button.

2. Tap stars on upper right of screen.

3. Select “Latest tweets”.



You are being manipulated by the algorithm in ways you don’t realize.



Easy to switch back & forth to see the difference. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 14, 2022

“I’m not suggesting malice in the algorithm, but rather that it’s trying to guess what you might want to read and, in doing so, inadvertently manipulate/amplify your viewpoints without you realizing this is happening,” Musk writes in a follow-up tweet.

On the same day, Musk gets into a feud with Agrawal regarding the number of spam accounts on the micro-blogging platform.

The Twitter CEO shares a detailed thread explaining how spams work on the platform and what it’s doing to prevent them.

Let’s talk about spam. And let’s do so with the benefit of data, facts, and context… — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) May 16, 2022

17 May, 2022

Musk explosively claims the deal will not be moving forward unless Twitter can prove that less than 5% of active accounts are bots and spam.

26 May, 2022

Twitter’s investors sue Musk, claiming he tried to manipulate Twitter’s stocks downwards while attempting to buy the company, BBC reports.

The lawsuit alleges Musk saved himself up to $156m.

6 June, 2022

Reuters reports that Musk sent a letter to Twitter claiming they “transparently refused to comply with its obligations under the merger agreement, which is causing further suspicion that the company is withholding the requested data.”

9 June, 2022

Twitter hands Musk access to its firehose API, which allows the SpaceX founder to view the entirety of the company’s data in real-time. This causes a lot of users to question their data’s privacy on the platform.

21 June, 2022

Musk says he is still waiting to find out the exact number of bots on the platform during an address to the Qatar Economic Forum.

The Tesla CEO says there are still “unresolved matters” with Twitter before the $44bn takeover deal proceeds.

Elon Musk says there are still a few “unresolved matters” with his Twitter takeover, and he is still waiting for a resolution on the matter of how many bots are on the platform #QatarEconomicForum https://t.co/XrEc5Iy2wN #منتدى_قطر_الاقتصادي — Bloomberg (@business) June 21, 2022

22 June, 2022

Twitter’s board urges shareholders to approve the $44bn deal.

A SEC filing says the board “unanimously recommends that you vote [for] the adoption of the merger agreement.”

8 July, 2022

Here’s where the timeline turns into a story of antagonism for real: Musk reveals on July 8 that he intends to back out of the multi-billion dollar Twitter deal,

An SEC filing reads: “For nearly two months, Mr Musk has sought the data and information necessary to ‘make an independent assessment of the prevalence of fake or spam accounts on Twitter’s platform…Twitter has failed or refused to provide this information.”

Twitter chairman Bret Taylor claims at the same time that the board is focused on completing the transaction and says they are suing the SpaceX founder for leaving the deal.

The Twitter Board is committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr. Musk and plans to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement. We are confident we will prevail in the Delaware Court of Chancery. — Bret Taylor (@btaylor) July 8, 2022

11 July, 2022

On July 11, Twitter makes another mark on the timeline by hiring Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to sue Musk.

Musk later responds by hiring Quinn Emanuel Urqhart & Sullivan to defend his case in court. The firm has worked with the CEO twice in the past.

That day, he also tweets a meme, suggesting that he has forced Twitter to disclose their bot info in court.

28 July, 2022

Musk tweets: “Much harder to make friends than enemies. My skill at the latter is improving.”

It is unclear whether this was in response to his struggles with the Twitter case, the rumours of him ending his friendship with Google co-founder Sergey Brin after the Tesla billionaire slept with his wife or another one of the many scandals that Musk has been involved in.

Musk has denied having an affair with his long-term friend’s wife.

5 August, 2022

The Washington Post reports Musk has filed a countersuit accusing Twitter of fraud over the $44bn deal. Musk alleges Twitter misled his team and held back necessary information about its true user base.

The following day, Musk posted another Twitter poll. This time the poll says “Less than 5% of Twitter daily users are fake/spam”.

Less than 5% of Twitter daily users are fake/spam — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2022

Musk then gives users two options. The first option is the word “Yes” followed by three robot emojis.

The second option was “Lmaooo no”.

LMAO is internet parlance for “laughing my ass off.”

Anyway, 822,766 people vote in the poll. Of those, 35.1% believe Twitter and 64.9% believe Musk.

August 7, 2022

Following the poll on August 6, Musk adds the next event on the timeline by tweeting: “Twitter has spoken…”

The reluctant social media platform buyer then ramps it up a notch.

Musk goes full Musk and challenges Twitter CEO to a public debate about the percentage of bots on the platform.

“Let him prove to the public that Twitter has <5% fake or spam daily users!” Musk tweets.

GlobalData is the parent company of Verdict and its sister publications.