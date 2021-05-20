One of the so-called Big Four professional services firms, our client has an outstanding reputation as one of the larges global firms in the sector. The client is a multinational business headquartered in London providing audit, tax, risk management, consulting and advisory services to its many prestigious clients and employing a team of nearly 300,000 individuals globally.

As part of its commitment to efficiency and innovation, the firm outsources some of its business process functionality to its partner global delivery service based in India, with additional offices distributed across China, Argentina, Poland, and the Philippines, employing an additional 32,000 people to continually discover and develop new solutions to help the firm deliver value to their clients.

The Challenge

As pioneers of global thinking, the firm wanted to improve the efficiency of back-office operations. The sheer volume of email communications, including replies and redistribution of this information, made financing operations complex to process within the various finance teams supporting multiple countries.

Before Enate, like many businesses, the firm had a manual email-based ticketing process. Our client had employed a team to triage emails in a common shared Outlook email, dropping them into relevant folders depending on the content type. Teams would then manually sort emails, which would occasionally be placed in incorrect folders or missed entirely through human error, causing missed SLAs and risking a poor customer experience. This was not a risk the firm was willing to continue to take.

The Process

Our client was already established in the world of RPA, but they needed to be able to integrate the human and bot workforces to maximise its benefits. Initial discussions surrounded mailbox integration and using Enate to streamline incoming work and email management.

The next step was for the firm to participate in a workshop to outline how Enate’s orchestration could work for the business division and how it could be implemented to ensure the required results for every party involved, from transparent reporting to strong efficiency gains.

Following this step, the Enate team suggested a proof-of-concept trial to clearly illustrate the range of savings that the product could offer. It was critical that the Enate platform could provide flexible solutions to deal with different security mandates, regional operating differences, flexible needs of teams and a range of different demands, as set out by the business teams.

Having demonstrated its ability to solve the most pressing, Enate moved into the deeper process areas, including human and bot collaboration. With all key concerns addressed, our client moved to implementation.

The Solution

The firm had used discussions to outline and fully articulate the processes it wanted to improve, which meant that the implementation was up and running very quickly, initially in Finance and Accounting management processes, with human-centric teams.

Enate worked closely with the client to fulfil key reporting needs, enabling far greater transparency of the entire operation. Enate was then expanded into Risk Management Services. A team of 110 humans and 40 bots was deployed during this expansion, including human-and-bot teams to manage conflicts.

The Result

Orchestration proved to be a very successful move for the firm, and within 12 months, utilisation of Enate moved from around 150 users to over 1,000 humans and bots across multiple teams, fulfilling requests from customers around the world.

Another benefit was the simplification of the technology stack used to deliver services. Multiple tools and platforms had already been implemented by the firm, including SharePoint and Outlook and macros and trackers to collect data and collaborate smoothly with the human workers as and when needed. This was streamlined into one Enate platform, simplifying operations and providing more efficiencies.

Ultimately, business teams were able to view processes from an end-to-end perspective, across a hybrid workforce, in one view, ensuring smooth end-to-end efficient process execution and timely delivery.

The teams implementing Enate experienced overall efficiency savings of 10%, in addition to work allocation transparency and robust MIS reporting, providing the firm with clear data to deliver continuous improvement goals.

The Future

Since implementing Enate, our client has evidenced clear efficiencies in turnaround time, transparency and accuracy. Over the coming months, and with an ongoing partnership with the Enate team, the firm will continue to explore rolling out into other areas of the business to best perpetuate ongoing process improvements and provide better outcomes to its customers.



