Enovix has been granted a patent for a secondary battery design that allows for efficient cycling between charged and discharged states. The battery features an electrode assembly with anode and cathode structures, separator material, and electrode constraints to control growth. The method involves compressing cathode layers with expandable anode layers during initial formation.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Enovix, Battery management systems was a key innovation area identified from patents. Enovix's grant share as of February 2024 was 51%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Secondary battery with controlled expansion and compression during charging

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Enovix Corp

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11901514B2) discloses a method for the formation of a secondary battery designed for cycling between a charged and discharged state. The method involves an electrode assembly with anode and cathode structures arranged in an alternating sequence, where the anode active material layers expand upon charging, compressing the cathode active material layers. The method includes an initial formation stage where the expansion of the anode structures compresses the cathode structures, resulting in specific cross-sectional area changes. The electrode assembly also includes electrode constraints to restrain growth during charging, and the cathode active material layers contain compressible and elastic filler particles.



Furthermore, the patent details various additional claims related to the method, such as specific requirements for the post-formation cross-sectional area of the cathode structures, the composition of the anode and cathode active materials, and the characteristics of the filler particles used. The method also involves the use of an electrically insulating separator that is compressed against the cathode and anode structures during the initial formation stage. The method aims to improve the performance and longevity of secondary batteries by controlling the expansion and contraction of the active materials and ensuring proper adhesion between components. Overall, the patented method offers a novel approach to battery design and manufacturing, potentially leading to more efficient and durable energy storage solutions in the future.

