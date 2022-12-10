The global technology industry experienced a 55% drop in company filings mentions of environmental sustainability in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for by Telstra with 173% year-on-year increase, according to GlobalData’s analysis of over 1,103 technology company filings.

Notably, environmental sustainability was one of the most frequently referenced themes in Q3 2022, ranking highest in terms of mentions, ahead of Covid-19 and social, according to GlobalData.

Of the 50 leading companies in the technology industry, Telstra had the greatest increase in references for environmental sustainability in Q3 2022, compared with the previous quarter. GlobalData identified 810 environmental sustainability-related sentences in the company's filings - 73% of all sentences - and an increase of 100% in Q3 2022 compared with Q2 2022. Sony Group ’s mentions of environmental sustainability rose by 100% to 538 and Telefonica Brasil ’s by 389% to 519.

GlobalData’s Company Filings Analytics also applies sentiment weight to reference sentences, based on whether the sentences are positive, negative, or neutral. Starting at 100 in 2020, an index over 100 is more positive. The overall index for environmental sustainability in Q3 2022 was 113.

GlobalData, the leading provider of industry intelligence, provided the underlying data, research, and analysis used to produce this article. GlobalData’s Company Filings Analytics uses machine learning to uncover key insights and track sentiment across millions of regulatory filings and other corporate disclosures for thousands of companies across the world’s largest industries.