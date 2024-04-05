The EU and US have announced an updated joint road map towards AI safety following a ministerial meeting between the European Commission and US trade and commerce representatives.
The EU and US originally released a road map towards safe and ethical AI in 2022.
In their latest meetings, both the US and European Commission reaffirmed their commitment to promoting research in AI and published an updated list of terminology.
This updated list includes clarifications of an AI system’s life cycle and definitions of synthetic and training data.
In a statement the European Commission said that the two governments had made progress in research working groups staffed by US and EU researchers.
Alongside progress in finding AI use cases for health and agriculture, the European Commission also stated that its working groups had reached significant milestones in creating AI solutions to climate change and extreme weather.
The EU-US Research Alliance is currently working on creating digital replications of cities and towns to predict how proposed construction projects may affect the environment.
Digital replicas have also been used by the researchers to anticipate the path of tropical cyclones using AI to create a more accurate risk assessment.
The European Commission confirmed that this research would continue.
Outside of the EU and US partnership, the European Commission said that it was considering further collaboration with the UK, Germany and Canada towards an AI for Development Donor Partnership.
This proposed partnership would donate support and AI to African countries to democratise AI access globally.
The European Commission stated that African educators, entrepreneurs and citizens would be the beneficiaries of the partnership.
AI regulation has continued to be a hot topic in 2024, following a regulatory race in 2023.
In its 2023 thematic intelligence report into tech regulation, research and analysis company GlobalData stated that AI regulation would become a necessity as AI’s ubiquity rises in the workplace and online content.
However, if international principles are not agreed upon, this could risk a splintering of the global AI market and the global online space.
Ivana Bartoletti, Wipro‘s chief privacy and AI officer, commented that it was promising to see cooperation between the EU and US.
“The US-EU partnership is key to unleashing further convergence on a global scale: it is crucial that we settle on a global agreement on reigning in the risks AI poses to the world, from disinformation to bias,” she said.
“The US and EU approaches are different, but this is actually a good thing. Cross-fertilisation and reciprocal influence are needed as we work out the best way to govern this powerful technology,” Bartoletti stated.