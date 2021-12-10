Europe was the fastest growing region for machine learning hiring among tech industry companies in the three months ending October.

The number of roles in Europe made up 9.4% of total machine learning jobs – up from 7.7% in the same quarter last year.

That was followed by Middle East & Africa, which saw a -0.2 year-on-year percentage point change in machine learning roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include machine learning, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for machine learning roles in the tech industry?

The fastest growing country was Germany, which saw 1.5 per cent of all machine learning job adverts in the three months ending October last year, increasing to 2.5 per cent in the three months ending October this year.

That was followed by Canada (up one percentage points), the United Kingdom (up 0.8), and India (up 0.300000000000001).

The top country for machine learning roles in the tech industry is the United States which saw 49.5 per cent of all roles in the three months ending October.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for machine learning workers in the tech industry?

Some 5.1 per cent of all tech industry machine learning roles were advertised in Washington (United States) in the three months ending October - more than any other city.

That was followed by Bengaluru (India) with 5.1 per cent, San Francisco (United States) with 2.9 per cent, and Austin (United States) with 2.4 per cent.