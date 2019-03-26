Europe’s technology industry saw a rise of 1.1% in deal activity during February 2019, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template23_Monthly_2_2019_technology_ __Europe_Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

A total of 287 technology industry deals worth $7.76bn were announced for the region in February 2019, against the 12-month average of 284 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in February 2019 with 142 transactions, representing a 49.5% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 109 deals, followed by private equity deals with 36 transactions, respectively capturing a 38% and 12.5% share of the overall deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading category in Europe’s technology industry with $6.77bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $740.09m and $252.97m, respectively.

Europe technology industry deals in February 2019: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 88.5% of the overall value during February 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $6.87bn, against the overall value of $7.76bn recorded for the month. The top announced technology deal tracked by GlobalData in February 2019 was Sunrise Communications’ $6.3bn acquisition of UPC Switzerland.

In second place was the $200m private equity deal with RELEX by TCMI and in third place was GigCapital’s $192m acquisition of Kaleyra.

The $102.8m venture financing of Wejo by General Motors and STMicroelectronics’ acquisition of Norstel for $75.63m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.