Europe’s technology industry saw a rise of 17.7% in deal activity during July 2019, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 386 technology industry deals worth $6.31bn were announced for the region in July 2019, against the 12-month average of 328 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in July 2019 with 178 transactions, representing a 46.1% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 155 deals, followed by private equity deals with 53 transactions, respectively capturing a 40.2% and 13.7% share of the overall deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of deals, private equity was the leading category in Europe’s technology industry with $4.55bn, while M&A and venture financing deals totalled $881.66m and $879.9m, respectively.

Europe technology industry deals in July 2019: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 72.6% of the overall value during July 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $4.58bn, against the overall value of $6.31bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of July 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Elliott Capital Advisors’ $4.05bn private equity deal with Altran Technologies

2) The $177m venture financing of Signavio by Apax Digital and Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners Management

3) Ares Capital and LDC (Managers)’s $127.03m private equity deal with Onecom

4) The $122.61m acquisition of ADM Value by Tessi

5) Umanis’ acquisition of Oceane Consulting for $102.3m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.