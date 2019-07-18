Europe’s technology industry saw a rise of 22% in overall deal activity during Q2 2019, when compared to the four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 1122 deals worth $30.27bn were announced for the region during Q2 2019, against the last four-quarter average of 920 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in Q2 2019 with 559, representing a 49.8% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 451 deals, followed by private equity deals with 112 transactions, respectively capturing a 40.2% and 10% share of the overall deal activity for the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading category in Europe’s technology industry with $20.81bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $6.45bn and $3.01bn, respectively.

Europe technology industry deals in Q2 2019: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 44.5% of the overall value during Q2 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $13.46bn, against the overall value of $30.27bn recorded for the quarter. The top announced technology deal tracked by GlobalData in Q2 2019 was Capgemini’s $5.68bn acquisition of Altran Technologies.

In second place was the $2.11bn acquisition of DNA by Telenor and in third place was the $1.98bn merger of EVRY and Tieto.

The $1.94bn private equity deal with IP-Only by EQT Infrastructure IV Fund and Ion Investment Group’s acquisition of Acuris Group for $1.76bn held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.