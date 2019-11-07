Europe’s technology industry saw a drop of 0.3% in overall deal activity during Q3 2019, when compared to the four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 1023 deals worth $21.18bn were announced for the region during Q3 2019, against the last four-quarter average of 1020 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in Q3 2019 with 465, representing a 45.5% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 437 deals, followed by private equity deals with 121 transactions, respectively capturing a 42.7% and 11.8% share of the overall deal activity for the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading category in Europe’s technology industry with $13.73bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $4.96bn and $2.49bn, respectively.

Europe technology industry deals in Q3 2019: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 65.9% of the overall value during Q3 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $13.96bn, against the overall value of $21.18bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry deals of Q3 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane’s $5.87bn asset transaction with Vodafone Italia

2) The $2.69bn acquisition of Webhelp Groupe by Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

3) Jiangsu Shagang Group’s $2.2bn acquisition of Global Switch Holdings

4) The $2.1bn private equity deal with Presidio by BC Partners

5) EQT Infrastructure IV Fund’s private equity deal with Inexio BeteiligungsKGaA for $1.09bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.