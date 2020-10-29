Europe’s technology industry saw a drop of 1.1% in overall deal activity during Q3 2020, when compared to the four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 1124 deals worth $82.44bn were announced for the region during Q3 2020, against the last four-quarter average of 1137 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in Q3 2020 with 570, representing a 50.7% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 441 deals, followed by private equity deals with 113 transactions, respectively capturing a 39.2% and 10.05% share of the overall deal activity for the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading category in Europe’s technology industry with $69.16bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $9.57bn and $3.71bn, respectively.

Europe technology industry deals in Q3 2020: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 74.9% of the overall value during Q3 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $61.77bn, against the overall value of $82.44bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry deals of Q3 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) NVIDIA’s $40bn acquisition of ARM

2) The $7.43bn acquisition of Sunrise Communications by Liberty Global

3) The $6.8bn merger of Clarivate Analytics (US) and CPA Global

4) The $4.14bn acquisition of PLAY Communications by Iliad

5) EQT IX Fund, EQT VIII and TA Associates Management’s private equity deal with IFS for $3.39bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

