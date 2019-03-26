Europe’s technology industry saw a rise of 36% in overall deal activity during Q4 2018, when compared to the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 997 deals worth $25.81bn were announced for the region during Q4 2018, against the four-quarter average of 733 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in Q4 2018 with 477, representing a 47.8% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 401 deals, followed by private equity deals with 119 transactions, respectively capturing a 40.2% and 11.9% share of the overall deal activity for the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading category in Europe’s technology industry with $11.9bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $10.57bn and $3.33bn, respectively.

Europe technology industry deals in Q4 2018: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 53.1% of the overall value during Q4 2018.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $13.71bn, against the overall value of $25.81bn recorded for the quarter. The top announced technology deal tracked by GlobalData in Q4 2018 was Evergreen Coast Capital and Siris Capital Group’s $4.4bn private equity deal with Travelport Worldwide.

In second place was the $3.69bn acquisition of Antelliq by Merck and in third place was Merrick’s $2.32bn acquisition of AI Medical Systems.

The $2.05bn private equity deal with Altice France by Allianz Capital Partners, AXA Investment Managers and OMERS Infrastructure Management and Singapore Telecommunications, SoftBank Group International GK, Temasek Holdings (Private) and Warburg Pincus’ private equity deal with Airtel Africa for $1.25bn held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.