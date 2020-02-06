Europe’s technology industry saw a drop of 0.4% in overall deal activity during Q4 2019, when compared to the four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 1099 deals worth $34.62bn were announced for the region during Q4 2019, against the last four-quarter average of 1103 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in Q4 2019 with 576, representing a 52.4% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 421 deals, followed by private equity deals with 102 transactions, respectively capturing a 38.3% and 9.3% share of the overall deal activity for the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading category in Europe’s technology industry with $19.87bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $10.19bn and $4.57bn, respectively.

Europe technology industry deals in Q4 2019: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 57.8% of the overall value during Q4 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $20.02bn, against the overall value of $34.62bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry deals of Q4 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Digital Realty Trust’s $8.4bn acquisition of InterXion Holding

2) The $3.95bn private equity deal with Sophos by Surf Buyer

3) The Blackstone Group’s $3bn private equity deal with MagicLab

4) The $2.46bn asset transaction with Arqvia Group by Cellnex Telecom

5) Hg Saturn Fund’s private equity deal with P&I Personal & Informatik for $2.21bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.