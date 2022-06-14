Europe’s technology industry IT hiring activity drops 1.1% in May 2022

Europe witnessed a 1.1% drop in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

May 2022 has seen a decrease of 3.39% in the overall hiring activity when compared with April 2022.

IT jobs accounted for an 18.13% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in May 2022, registering an increase of 0.59% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in May 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Europe with a share of 66.15% in May 2022, a 6.19% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 11.43% in May 2022, marking a 7.34% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 8.11% in May 2022, a 4.13% drop from April 2022.

Computer and Information Analysts registered a share of 6.57% in May 2022, a 14.64% decline over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Europe’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 11.13% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Europe’s technology industry during May 2022 over previous month.

DXC Technology posted 965 IT jobs in May 2022 and registered an increase of 13% over the previous month, followed by Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson with 441 jobs and an 8.09% growth. International Business Machines with 166 IT jobs and Atos with 159 jobs, recorded a 20.29% rise and a 10.67% drop, respectively, while SAP recorded a 30% increase with 156 job postings during May 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Europe’s technology industry

Switzerland commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 15.57% share in May 2022, a 14.74% increase over April 2022. The UK featured next with a 14.09% share, down 28.85% over the previous month. Germany recorded a 9.54% share, a drop of 18.45% compared with April 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in May 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 71.54%, down by 3.98% from April 2022. Mid Level positions with a 15.32% share, registered a decline of 12.91% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 12.76% share, down 9.05% over April 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.38%, recording a month-on-month growth of 4.35%.