Europe’s technology industry IT hiring activity drops 11.8% in November 2022

Europe witnessed an 11.8% drop in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in November 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

November 2022 has seen a decrease of 12.32% in the overall hiring activity when compared with October 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 25.29% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in November 2022, registering an increase of 0.37% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in November 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Europe with a share of 55.51% in November 2022, a 35.55% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 16.43% in November 2022, marking a 32.44% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Computer and Information Analysts with a share of 14.1% in November 2022, a 33.36% drop from October 2022.

Computer Support Specialists registered a share of 6.69% in November 2022, a 24.79% decline over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Europe’s IT recruitment activity in November 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 31.26% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Europe’s technology industry during November 2022 over previous month.

DXC Technology posted 478 IT jobs in November 2022 and registered a decline of 48.1% over the previous month, followed by Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson with 393 jobs and a 29.57% drop. Accenture with 248 IT jobs and CGI Group with 246 jobs, recorded a 9.16% drop and a 3.91% drop, respectively, while Nippon Telegraph and Telephone recorded a 24.44% decline with 170 job postings during November 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Europe’s technology industry

The UK commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 16.95% share in November 2022, a 29.07% decrease over October 2022. Germany featured next with a 13.47% share, down 35.03% over the previous month. Switzerland recorded a 9.08% share, a drop of 51.34% compared with October 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in November 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 66.57%, down by 35% from October 2022. Mid Level positions with an 18.63% share, registered a decline of 30.72% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 14.19% share, down 33.28% over October 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.61%, recording a month-on-month decline of 64.13%.