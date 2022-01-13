Europe witnessed a 3.4% drop in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in December 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

December 2021 has seen a decrease of 4.75% in the overall hiring activity when compared with November 2021.

IT jobs accounted for a 29.3% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in December 2021, registering a decrease of 0.15% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in December 2021

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Europe with a share of 69.87% in December 2021, a 12% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 10.81% in December 2021, marking a 7.87% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 10.57% in December 2021, a 16.7% rise from November 2021.

Computer Support Specialists registered a share of 4.5% in December 2021, a 32.65% decline over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Europe’s IT recruitment activity in December 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 30.92% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Europe’s technology industry during December 2021 over previous month.

DXC Technology posted 1,446 IT jobs in December 2021 and registered an increase of 105.98% over the previous month, followed by Capgemini with 824 jobs and a 1.98% growth. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson with 512 IT jobs and Ozon with 349 jobs, recorded a 3.23% rise and a 25.54% rise, respectively, while Vodafone Group recorded a 10.62% decline with 303 job postings during December 2021.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Europe’s technology industry

The UK commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 16.83% share in December 2021, a 15.16% decrease over November 2021. Switzerland featured next with a 16.03% share, up 66.53% over the previous month. Germany recorded an 11.75% share, a drop of 15.18% compared with November 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 67.44%, down by 11.77% from November 2021. Mid Level positions with a 19.63% share, registered a decline of 0.1% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 12.51% share, down 15.08% over November 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.42%, recording a month-on-month decline of 39.44%.