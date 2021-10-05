Europe witnessed a 6.7% drop in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in August 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

August 2021 has seen a decrease of 2.46% in the overall hiring activity when compared with July 2021.

IT jobs accounted for a 29.09% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in August 2021, registering a decrease of 1.17% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in August 2021

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Europe with a share of 70.14% in August 2021, a 10.39% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 10.71% in August 2021, marking a 5.5% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 8.44% in August 2021, a 7.74% drop from July 2021.

Computer Support Specialists registered a share of 4.68% in August 2021, a 23.85% decline over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Europe’s IT recruitment activity in August 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 15.27% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Europe’s technology industry during August 2021 over previous month.

DXC Technology posted 1,201 IT jobs in August 2021 and registered a decline of 34.08% over the previous month, followed by Capgemini with 643 jobs and a 3.16% drop. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson with 511 IT jobs and Vodafone Group with 348 jobs, recorded a 27.75% rise and a 23.84% rise, respectively, while Dell Technologies recorded a 20% decline with 332 job postings during August 2021.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Europe’s technology industry

The UK commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with an 18.31% share in August 2021, a 9.92% increase over July 2021. Switzerland featured next with a 12.83% share, down 30.89% over the previous month. Germany recorded a 10.75% share, a growth of 18.17% compared with July 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in August 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 69.69%, down by 8.15% from July 2021. Mid Level positions with a 17.17% share, registered a decline of 18.4% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 12.52% share, down 10.89% over July 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.61%, recording a month-on-month growth of 10.17%.