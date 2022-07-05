Europe’s technology industry IT hiring activity drops 9.6% in June 2022

Europe witnessed a 9.6% drop in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

June 2022 has seen a decrease of 10.13% in the overall hiring activity when compared with May 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 26.07% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in June 2022, registering an increase of 0.44% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in June 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Europe with a share of 56.19% in June 2022, a 29.45% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 15.33% in June 2022, marking a 31.83% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Computer and Information Analysts with a share of 12.82% in June 2022, a 20.26% drop from May 2022.

Computer Support Specialists registered a share of 7.92% in June 2022, a 20.18% decline over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Europe’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 26.66% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Europe’s technology industry during June 2022 over previous month.

DXC Technology posted 737 IT jobs in June 2022 and registered a decline of 38.38% over the previous month, followed by Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson with 533 jobs and a 15.4% drop. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone with 222 IT jobs and Atos with 196 jobs, recorded a 3.74% rise and a 27.94% drop, respectively, while International Business Machines recorded a 23.43% decline with 183 job postings during June 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Europe’s technology industry

The UK commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 15.57% share in June 2022, a 24.11% decrease over May 2022. Switzerland featured next with a 9.74% share, down 45.71% over the previous month. Germany recorded a 9.28% share, a drop of 39.24% compared with May 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 67.68%, down by 29.09% from May 2022. Mid Level positions with a 17.21% share, registered a decline of 28.36% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 14.87% share, down 22.14% over May 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.24%, recording a month-on-month decline of 50%.