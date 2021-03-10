Led by WCM Investment Management’s $984.44m private equity deal with Amadeus IT Group, Europe’s technology industry saw a drop of 12.66% in internet of things deal activity during Q4 2020, when compared to the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 69 internet of things deals worth $2.04bn were announced for the region during Q4 2020, against the last four-quarter average of 79 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in Q4 2020 with 35, representing a 50.7% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 29 deals, followed by private equity deals with five transactions, respectively capturing a 42.03% and 7.3% share of the overall internet of things deal activity for the quarter.

In terms of value of internet of things deals, private equity was the leading category in Spain’s technology industry with $985.61m, while M&A and venture financing deals totalled $410.87m and $242.19m, respectively.

Europe technology industry internet of things deals in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five technology internet of things deals accounted for a 70.8% share of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top five internet of things deals stood at $1.44bn, against the overall value of $2.04bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry internet of things deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) WCM Investment Management’s $984.44m private equity deal with Amadeus IT Group

2) The $303.05m acquisition of Esas Group by Circet Group

3) Accel’s $75m venture financing of Cognite

4) The $47.42m acquisition deal with Onitelecom – Infocomunicacoes by Gigas Hosting

5) MessageBird’s acquisition of Pusher for $35m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed internet of things deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.