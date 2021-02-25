Europe’s technology industry saw a drop of 15.38% in big data deal activity during January 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by VTB Bank’s $464.3m acquisition of LLC Data Storage Centre , according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 33 technology industry big data deals worth $662.23m were announced for the region in January 2021, against the 12-month average of 39 deals.

Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in January 2021 with 17 transactions, representing a 51.5% share for the region.

In second place was venture financing with 14 deals, followed by private equity deals with two transactions, respectively capturing a 42.4% and 6.1% share of the overall big data deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of big data deals, M&A was the leading category in Europe’s technology industry with $562.52m, followed by venture financing deals totalled $99.71m.

Europe technology industry big data deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five technology big data deals accounted for 95% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology big data deals stood at $628.92m, against the overall value of $662.23m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry big data deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) VTB Bank’s $464.3m acquisition of LLC Data Storage Centre

2) The $98.22m acquisition deal with Evros Technology Group by Eir Group

3) BPI France and Cathay Innovation Fund’s $43m venture financing of iziwork

4) The $13.4m venture financing of Zyfra by VEB Ventures

5) Atlantic Bridge Capital and MMC Ventures’ venture financing of Snowplow Analytics for $10m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed big data deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

