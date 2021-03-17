Europe’s technology industry saw a drop of 17.95% in big data deal activity during February 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by AppLovin’s $1bn acquisition of Adjust, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 32 technology industry big data deals worth $1.92bn were announced for the region in February 2021, against the 12-month average of 39 deals.

Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in February 2021 with 16 transactions, representing a 50% share for the region.

In second place was venture financing with 15 deals, followed by private equity deals with one transactions, respectively capturing a 46.9% and 3.1% share of the overall big data deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of big data deals, M&A was the leading category in Europe’s technology industry with $1.85bn, followed by venture financing deals totalled $73.02m.

Europe technology industry big data deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top five technology big data deals accounted for 98.2% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology big data deals stood at $1.89bn, against the overall value of $1.92bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry big data deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) AppLovin’s $1bn acquisition of Adjust

2) The $450m acquisition deal with Runtime Collective by Cision

3) CrowdStrike Holdings’ $400m acquisition of Humio

4) The $19.37m venture financing of Threadneedle Software by AlbionVC, Citigroup and HSBC Venture Capital

5) Metaplanet Holdings, Monashees, Mosaic Ventures and Notion Capital’s venture financing of Vortexa for $19m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed big data deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.