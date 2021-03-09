Led by WCM Investment Management’s $984.44m private equity deal with Amadeus IT Group, Europe’s technology industry saw a drop of 2.34% in artificial intelligence deal activity during Q4 2020, when compared to the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 167 artificial intelligence deals worth $3.16bn were announced for the region during Q4 2020, against the last four-quarter average of 171 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in Q4 2020 with 121, representing a 72.4% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 36 deals, followed by private equity deals with ten transactions, respectively capturing a 21.6% and 6% share of the overall artificial intelligence deal activity for the quarter.

In terms of value of artificial intelligence deals, M&A was the leading category in Spain’s technology industry with $1.25bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $1.15bn and $745.34m, respectively.

Europe technology industry artificial intelligence deals in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five technology artificial intelligence deals accounted for a 72.1% share of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top five artificial intelligence deals stood at $2.28bn, against the overall value of $3.16bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) WCM Investment Management’s $984.44m private equity deal with Amadeus IT Group

2) The $683.16m acquisition of Sinch by SB Management Group

3) Autodesk’s $240m acquisition of Spacemaker

4) The $222m venture financing deal with Graphcore by Baillie Gifford, Draper Esprit, Fidelity International, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and Schroder British Opportunities Trust

5) BlackLine’s acquisition of Rimilia Europe for $150m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.