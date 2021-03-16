Europe’s technology industry saw a drop of 3.39% in artificial intelligence deal activity during February 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by AppLovin’s $1bn acquisition of Adjust, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



A total of 57 technology industry artificial intelligence deals worth $1.69bn were announced for the region in February 2021, against the 12-month average of 59 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in February 2021 with 39 transactions, representing a 68.4% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 16 deals, followed by private equity deals with two transactions, respectively capturing a 28.1% and 3.5% share of the overall artificial intelligence deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of artificial intelligence deals, M&A was the leading category in Europe’s technology industry with $1.45bn, followed by venture financing deals totalled $243.59m.

Europe technology industry artificial intelligence deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top five technology artificial intelligence deals accounted for 92.7% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence deals stood at $1.57bn, against the overall value of $1.69bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) AppLovin’s $1bn acquisition of Adjust

2) The $450m acquisition deal with Runtime Collective by Cision

3) Bregal Milestone, Draper Esprit VCT, Partech Ventures and TESI’s $80m venture financing of M-Files

4) The $21m venture financing of Peak AI by Arete Ventures, MMC Ventures, Oxx and Praetura Ventures

5) Metaplanet Holdings, Monashees, Mosaic Ventures and Notion Capital’s venture financing of Vortexa for $19m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.