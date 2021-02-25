Europe’s technology industry saw a drop of 5.95% in cloud deal activity during January 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Arab Investment Bank S.A.L.’s $11.21bn acquisition of Temenos, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



A total of 79 technology industry cloud deals worth $13.41bn were announced for the region in January 2021, against the 12-month average of 84 deals.

Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in January 2021 with 43 transactions, representing a 54.4% share for the region.

In second place was venture financing with 28 deals, followed by private equity deals with eight transactions, respectively capturing a 35.4% and 10.1% share of the overall cloud deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of cloud deals, M&A was the leading category in Europe’s technology industry with $12.99bn, followed by venture financing deals totalled $422.01m.

Europe technology industry cloud deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five technology cloud deals accounted for 98.1% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cloud deals stood at $13.15bn, against the overall value of $13.41bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cloud deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Arab Investment Bank S.A.L.’s $11.21bn acquisition of Temenos

2) The $1.22bn acquisition deal with Signavio by SAP

3) VTB Bank’s $464.3m acquisition of LLC Data Storage Centre

4) The $135.45m venture financing of Mambu by Acton Capital Partners, Arena Holdings, Bessemer Venture Partners, Runa Capital, TCV and Tiger Global Management

5) Accel, Global Founders Capital, Index Ventures, Lightspeed Ventures, Ltd., Northzone Ventures and Picus Capital’s venture financing of Personio for $125m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cloud deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.