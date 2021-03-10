Led by WCM Investment Management’s $984.44m private equity deal with Amadeus IT Group, Europe’s technology industry saw a rise of 1.54% in cybersecurity deal activity during Q4 2020, when compared to the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 66 cybersecurity deals worth $1.58bn were announced for the region during Q4 2020, against the last four-quarter average of 65 deals.

Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in Q4 2020 with 29, representing a 43.9% share for the region.

In second place was venture financing with 28 deals, followed by private equity deals with nine transactions, respectively capturing a 42.4% and 13.6% share of the overall cybersecurity deal activity for the quarter.

In terms of value of cybersecurity deals, private equity was the leading category in Spain’s technology industry with $1.04bn, while M&A and venture financing deals totalled $380.13m and $152.39m, respectively.

Europe technology industry cybersecurity deals in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five technology cybersecurity deals accounted for an 89.7% share of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top five cybersecurity deals stood at $1.42bn, against the overall value of $1.58bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry cybersecurity deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) WCM Investment Management’s $984.44m private equity deal with Amadeus IT Group

2) The $360m acquisition of Avira Operations GmbHKG by NortonLifeLock

3) Andy Bell, IPGL, Lance Uggla and Lord Rose’s $23.95m private equity deal with Glasswall Solutions

4) The $23.93m venture financing deal with EclecticIQ by ACE Management, Arches Capital, Capricorn Digital Growth Fund, INKEF Capital, Invest-NL, Keen Venture Partners, KPN Ventures and Quest for Growth

5) ACE Management, Nouvelle-Aquitaine Co-Investissement and Open CNP’s venture financing with Tehtris-Security for $23.58m.

