Europe’s technology industry saw a rise of 10.71% in artificial intelligence deal activity during January 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by BP Ventures, Business Growth Fund, Doxa Partners, Halma, HostPlus, IP Group, Palo Alto Venture Partners and Tencent Holdings’ $47m acquisition of Oxbotica, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 62 technology industry artificial intelligence deals worth $266.25m were announced for the region in January 2021, against the 12-month average of 56 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in January 2021 with 41 transactions, representing a 66.1% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 19 deals, followed by private equity deals with two transactions, respectively capturing a 30.7% and 3.2% share of the overall artificial intelligence deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of artificial intelligence deals, venture financing was the leading category in Europe’s technology industry with $241.4m, while M&A and private equity deals totalled $20.8m and $4.05m, respectively.

Europe technology industry artificial intelligence deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five technology artificial intelligence deals accounted for 61.5% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence deals stood at $163.82m, against the overall value of $266.25m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) BP Ventures, Business Growth Fund, Doxa Partners, Halma, HostPlus, IP Group, Palo Alto Venture Partners and Tencent Holdings’ $47m venture financing of Oxbotica

2) The $43m venture financing deal with iziwork by BPI France and Cathay Innovation Fund

3) Alven Capital Partners, Kerala Ventures and Singular Ventures’ $42.42m venture financing of Georges Tech

4) The $18m acquisition of Once Dating by Dating Group

5) VEB Ventures’ venture financing of Zyfra for $13.4m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.