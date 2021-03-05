Led by S&P Global’s $44bn acquisition of IHS Markit, Europe’s technology industry saw a rise of 15.94% in cross border deal activity during Q4 2020, when compared to the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



A total of 611 cross border deals worth $83.61bn were announced for the region during Q4 2020, against the last four-quarter average of 527 deals.

Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in Q4 2020 with 320, representing a 52.3% share for the region.

In second place was venture financing with 222 deals, followed by private equity deals with 69 transactions, respectively capturing a 36.33% and 11.29% share of the overall cross border deal activity for the quarter.

In terms of value of cross border deals, M&A was the leading category in the UK technology industry with $73.51bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $5.37bn and $3.55bn, respectively.

Europe technology industry cross border deals in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five technology cross border deals accounted for a 78.3% share of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top five cross border deals stood at $65.44bn, against the overall value of $83.61bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) S&P Global’s $44bn acquisition of IHS Markit

2) The $11.69bn asset transaction with CK Hutchison Holdings by Cellnex Telecom

3) GlobalWafers’ $4.49bn acquisition of Siltronic

4) The $2.7bn private equity deal with Nielsen by Advent International and James M. Peck

5) Vodafone Group and Vodafone Vierte Verwaltungs’ acquisition of Kabel Deutschland for $2.56bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.