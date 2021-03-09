Led by S&P Global’s $44bn acquisition of IHS Markit, Europe’s technology industry saw a rise of 16.67% in big data deal activity during Q4 2020, when compared to the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 126 big data deals worth $48.8bn were announced for the region during Q4 2020, against the last four-quarter average of 108 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in Q4 2020 with 58, representing a 46% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 50 deals, followed by private equity deals with 18 transactions, respectively capturing a 39.7% and 14.3% share of the overall big data deal activity for the quarter.

In terms of value of big data deals, M&A was the leading category in the UK technology industry with $44.19bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $4.02bn and $581.78m, respectively.

Europe technology industry big data deals in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five technology big data deals accounted for a 98.5% share of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top five big data deals stood at $48.08bn, against the overall value of $48.8bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry big data deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) S&P Global’s $44bn acquisition of IHS Markit

2) The $2.7bn private equity deal with Nielsen by Advent International and James M. Peck

3) WCM Investment Management’s $984.44m private equity deal with Amadeus IT Group

4) The $222m venture financing deal with Graphcore by Baillie Gifford, Draper Esprit, Fidelity International, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and Schroder British Opportunities Trust

5) Inflexion Private Equity Partners’ private equity with Infront for $170.35m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed big data deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.